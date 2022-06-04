Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Rating) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 39,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 60,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$22.81 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00.
About Klondike Gold (CVE:KG)
