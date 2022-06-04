Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Rating) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 39,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 60,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$22.81 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00.

About Klondike Gold (CVE:KG)

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects covering an area of 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 24 square kilometers of placer claims located in Dawson City.

