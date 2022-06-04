LABS Group (LABS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $180,868.00

LABS Group (LABS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $180,868.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.54 or 0.00452580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.77 or 0.00433185 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031483 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.