Lanceria (LANC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $17,439.00

Lanceria (LANC) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. Lanceria has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $17,439.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lanceria has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Lanceria coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 54.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.12 or 0.00403360 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.28 or 0.00430758 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00031321 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

