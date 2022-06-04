Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Lands’ End updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.88 EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.18–$0.09 EPS.

NASDAQ LE opened at $11.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.56.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $47,336.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,114,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,109,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 51.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the first quarter worth $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 27.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.