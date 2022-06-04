Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.18–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $335.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.47 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.88 EPS.

NASDAQ:LE opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.56.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $47,336.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,114,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,109,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 67.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 16,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 8.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

