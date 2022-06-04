Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) to report $3.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.23. Landstar System reported earnings per share of $2.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year earnings of $11.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.09 to $12.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $9.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.24. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $153.09. The stock had a trading volume of 157,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,719. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $139.12 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

