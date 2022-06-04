Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,576,547 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,289,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 117.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,946 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $371,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.54.

Shares of LVS opened at $34.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $57.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

