LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LCII. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded LCI Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.00.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $115.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $96.32 and a 1 year high of $163.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.44.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $3.23. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

In other news, Director James Gero bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.52 per share, with a total value of $1,055,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jamie Schnur bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.79 per share, for a total transaction of $350,317.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,709,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 2,151.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,836 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LCI Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in LCI Industries by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,255,000 after purchasing an additional 72,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

