Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Lowered to $158.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $163.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LEA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Lear from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.67.

Lear stock opened at $138.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.57. Lear has a 1-year low of $122.67 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lear will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Lear’s payout ratio is 84.85%.

In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $99,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $525,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,954 shares of company stock worth $1,183,114 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Lear in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Lear by 81.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

