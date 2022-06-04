LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LexinFintech from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LexinFintech currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.30.

LX opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.80. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 23.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,129,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after buying an additional 33,992 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,069,000 after buying an additional 85,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 47,563 shares in the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

