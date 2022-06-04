LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives $160.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.88.

LHCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ LHCG traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $166.53. The stock had a trading volume of 279,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.22. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $223.63. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $571.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

