LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives $160.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.88.
LHCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
NASDAQ LHCG traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $166.53. The stock had a trading volume of 279,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.22. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $223.63. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LHC Group (LHCG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.