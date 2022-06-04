Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Limelight Networks from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.34.

LLNW opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $393.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric Armstrong sold 9,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $33,347.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Peterschmidt acquired 68,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $244,479.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 144,175 shares in the company, valued at $517,588.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 196.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,728,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,301,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,892,000 after purchasing an additional 44,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Limelight Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,173,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,783,000 after purchasing an additional 167,911 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,415,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 811,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 246,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

