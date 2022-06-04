Linde (NYSE:LIN) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $366.33.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $331.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.48 and its 200 day moving average is $316.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $166.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. Linde has a 1 year low of $267.51 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Linde will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

