Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

LPCN stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,303,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,379.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 243.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the third quarter valued at $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 12.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lipocine (Get Rating)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.