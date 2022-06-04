Litecoin Cash One Day Volume Reaches $211.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $211.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.28 or 0.00739280 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,863.36 or 1.00275544 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 117% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 758,746,044 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

