LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveOne Inc. provides platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy and pop culture as well as owner of LiveXLive, PodcastOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions. LiveOne Inc., formerly known as LiveXLive Media Inc., is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Get LiveOne alerts:

Shares of LiveOne stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. LiveOne has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LiveOne in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in LiveOne in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in LiveOne in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in LiveOne in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in LiveOne in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveOne (LVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.