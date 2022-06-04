Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 284,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,065,000 after buying an additional 25,818 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $442.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

