Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys New Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.90.

RCI opened at $50.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.71%.

About Rogers Communications (Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.