Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys New Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.90.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.71%.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.
