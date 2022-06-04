Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys New Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,610 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $1,246,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $94.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.21. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $106.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

