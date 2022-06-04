Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys Shares of 3,360 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $96.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 78.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

