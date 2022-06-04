Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $398,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of KLA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in KLA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $362.44 on Friday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $287.44 and a one year high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.84.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.75.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

