Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research cut their price target on Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,525 shares of company stock worth $8,853,475 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $80.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.40 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.55.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

