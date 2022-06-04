Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes $363,000 Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $268.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.90 and a 200-day moving average of $306.97.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.17.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

