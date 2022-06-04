Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,974 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $101.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.86 and its 200-day moving average is $97.59. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $121.87.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

