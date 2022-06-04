Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Trims Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,872 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $78.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.16. The stock has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.19.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

