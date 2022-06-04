Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LBPH. HC Wainwright started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBPH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
