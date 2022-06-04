Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.62

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.62 and traded as high as C$0.63. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 178,213 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98. The company has a market cap of C$290.28 million and a P/E ratio of 5.61.

Lucara Diamond ( TSE:LUC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$86.38 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lucara Diamond Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

