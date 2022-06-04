Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Earnings Results

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $300.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $336.63 and its 200-day moving average is $351.84. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $17,727,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 676.0% in the first quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 24,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,744.1% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 38.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 67,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

