Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $300.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,995,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,899. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.84. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

