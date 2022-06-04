Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $105.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $105.50 million. Luxfer posted sales of $99.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $431.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $428.00 million to $434.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $465.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Luxfer had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on LXFR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 39.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Luxfer by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Luxfer by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Luxfer by 8.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

LXFR traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $16.70. 39,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,884. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The company has a market cap of $471.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.65%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

