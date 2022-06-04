Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $105.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $105.50 million. Luxfer posted sales of $99.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $431.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $428.00 million to $434.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $465.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Luxfer.
Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Luxfer had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 39.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Luxfer by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Luxfer by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Luxfer by 8.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.
LXFR traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $16.70. 39,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,884. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The company has a market cap of $471.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.65%.
Luxfer Company Profile (Get Rating)
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Luxfer (LXFR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.