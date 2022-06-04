LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded by Alembic Global Advisors to Neutral

Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Alembic Global Advisors currently has $115.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $120.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.44.

Shares of LYB opened at $107.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $117.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

