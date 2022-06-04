Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.29.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 97.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

