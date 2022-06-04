Magna International’s (MG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$84.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Magna International to a hold rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Magna International to a hold rating and set a C$63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$92.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$72.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$86.00.

Shares of TSE MG opened at C$80.52 on Wednesday. Magna International has a 1 year low of C$70.16 and a 1 year high of C$126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.80, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$78.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$91.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.24.

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.20 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 9.4900004 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.90%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

