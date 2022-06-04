Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.89.

MGNI stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 2.24. Magnite has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $37.54.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.08 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $207,519.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 393,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Magnite by 7,927.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Magnite by 135.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Magnite by 48.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

