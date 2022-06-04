Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.23.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE MGY traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. 2,398,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,754. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.11.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.80% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $377.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

