Maker (MKR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.15 Billion

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Maker coin can now be bought for about $1,172.16 or 0.03935886 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maker has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $75.20 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker Coin Profile

Maker (MKR) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

