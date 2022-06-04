MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) will post $188.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.70 million and the highest is $195.20 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $176.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $754.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $733.44 million to $784.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $848.69 million, with estimates ranging from $811.94 million to $880.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MarketAxess.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.33.

In related news, Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $582,916.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX traded down $8.91 on Monday, reaching $278.48. The company had a trading volume of 253,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.79 and its 200 day moving average is $339.65. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $249.01 and a 52-week high of $498.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

MarketAxess Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.