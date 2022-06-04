Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on July 27th

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

Marvell Technology has a payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marvell Technology to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

MRVL opened at $58.96 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average of $70.42.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 331,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,708,853.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,216 shares of company stock worth $14,891,753. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,430,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.57.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

