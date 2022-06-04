Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on July 27th

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.
Marvell Technology has a payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marvell Technology to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.
MRVL opened at $58.96 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average of $70.42.
In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 331,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,708,853.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,216 shares of company stock worth $14,891,753. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,430,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.57.
About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
