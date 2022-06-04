Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Purchased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Mattel worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,684,000 after acquiring an additional 46,843 shares during the period. Lee Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mattel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,047,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $4,767,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAT stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.86.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

