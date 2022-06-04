Matthew J. Cox Sells 5,000 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $454,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,332,489.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $93.15 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $125.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.00 and a 200-day moving average of $93.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. Matson had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.31%.

MATX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Matson by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Matson by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

