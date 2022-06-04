Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.54

Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.54 and traded as high as $11.21. Maui Land & Pineapple shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 10,317 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, VP Paulus Subrata sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $129,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valueworks LLC increased its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 578,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP)

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

