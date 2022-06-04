McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,861 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.16% of McKesson worth $59,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 157.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,347 shares of company stock valued at $24,765,317. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $316.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $184.43 and a 1 year high of $339.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

