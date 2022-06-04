Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.17

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.17, with a volume of 19901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

MDNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition lifted their price target on Medicenna Therapeutics to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.69 million and a PE ratio of -2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

