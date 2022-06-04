Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. British American Tobacco accounts for about 1.5% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in British American Tobacco by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in British American Tobacco by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in British American Tobacco by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in British American Tobacco by 847.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in British American Tobacco by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($45.55) to GBX 3,800 ($48.08) in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.14. 1,928,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,855,345. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

