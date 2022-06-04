Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Invests $979,000 in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000. Overstock.com accounts for about 1.0% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 2,548.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,217. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.91. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.26 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $350,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,292 shares in the company, valued at $317,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $40,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,549.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSTK. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

