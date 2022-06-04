Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Trading Down 4.7%

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.88. Approximately 6,833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 361,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

MCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32.

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Membership Collective Group had a negative net margin of 34.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,577.30%. The firm had revenue of $192.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.76 million. Analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,025,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,650,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,613,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,455,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,263,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

