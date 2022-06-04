MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

MELI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,670.50.

Shares of MELI opened at $788.90 on Thursday. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $640.00 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $973.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,082.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.96 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.4% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

