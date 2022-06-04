MetaHash (MHC) Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week

#MetaHash (MHC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 4th. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. #MetaHash has a market cap of $7.33 million and $180,985.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,464,858,004 coins and its circulating supply is 3,293,767,173 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

