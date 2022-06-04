Metahero (HERO) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last Week

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $70.27 million and $3.99 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Metahero

