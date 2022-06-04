Metaverse ETP 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,975.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $4,975.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0474 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,258,924 coins and its circulating supply is 80,258,826 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

